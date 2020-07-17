Large House Fire Reported in Everett

Firefighters are at the scene of a large house fire in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. on Woodward Street.

Flames were seen shooting from the small house as NBC10 Boston arrived on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

A neighbor said the house was recently sold, and no one was believed to have been living in it when the fire broke out.

No further information was immediately available.