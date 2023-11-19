Massachusetts

Large water main break floods streets in Needham

Needham police said the break is in the area of Frank Street, Lynn Road and William Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Needham Police Department

There is an extremely large water main break that is flooding residential streets in Needham, Massachusetts, police announced Sunday night.

Needham police said the break is in the area of Frank Street, Lynn Road and William Street, adding that the road is compromised.

People are being asked to avoid the area, with police noting this will be a prolonged operation.

Pictures released on the police department's Facebook page showed water in the roadway.

More information was not immediately available.

