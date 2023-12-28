Lynn

2 teens shot to death near gas station in Lynn

This shooting comes days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street

By Munashe Kwangwari and Anthony Vega

Two teenagers were shot and killed near a gas station in Lynn, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Camden Street, near AL Prime Energy gas station on Western Avenue — not far from this week's triple shooting.

The victims, only identified as a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old man, were taken to the hospital, where they died, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

No further information was made available.

The incident comes just days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street.

While police said Tuesday night's shooting was targeted, no arrests have been made. The three victims remain in stable condition in the hospital, the district attorney's office said.

"This violence is devastating, infuriating, and utterly unacceptable," Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement Thursday. "We will respond with increased police presence as needed and renewed urgency and clarity in our efforts for peace, justice, and a safer community."

It wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were related.

