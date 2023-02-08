Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area.

According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.

Milk Bar and &pizza first opened in the former Tory Row/Crimson Corner space in 2019, with &pizza closing last May.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming Joe's Pizza in Harvard Square is 3 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.joespizzanyc.com/