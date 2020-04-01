Licenses Allowed for Out-of-State, Retired Health Workers in Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott has signed a bill that will quickly allow licensed out-of-state health care workers, including mental health professionals, to work in Vermont without a state license.

The bill signed Monday also lets retired Vermont health and mental health care professionals who left work less than 10 years ago to return temporarily during a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The secretary of state's office says temporary licenses may be issued to new health care graduates who can't take board exams because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

And officials say Vermont is making temporary changes to its election laws amid the outbreak of new coronavirus. Secretary of State Jim Condos says candidates will no longer have to gather petition signatures for the state's primary elections in August and the general election in November. But candidates will still have to file financial disclosure statements.

Elections Director Will Senning said Monday that "eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people."

As of Wednesday morning, the Vermont Department of Public Health says there are 293 cases of coronavirus in the state and there have been 13 deaths attributed to the virus.

State officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak around 11 a.m. Wednesday.