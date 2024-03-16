‘Like a giant earthquake': Building damaged by crane collapse in Norwood

A condominium building was damaged after a crane collapse in Norwood, Massachusetts on Friday.

Firefighters used two cranes to remove the boom that was resting on the roof. On Saturday, the base of it is still on scene.

The crane tipped over around 12:30 p.m. and the boom came crashing down onto the building.

Investigators say the crane operator was able to get out on his own and none of the residents were injured.

Two of the Eaton Village Condos on Neponset Street are significantly damaged. Inspectors are checking the condos to determine which ones are safe to live in. Residents say the roof has been under construction for months and the project was just about wrapping up.

“I live two doors down from the unit that was impacted. All I could hear was like a giant earthquake.” said Kavita Patel, who was home when the crane toppled over.

OSHA has launched an investigation to verify what caused the crane to collapse.

