‘Little Amal' begins her journey across the U.S. to share the story of thousands of refugees

The 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl is set to begin her journey across the United States on Thursday in Boston.

Little Amal, will be part of over 100 events during her two month trip through the country from September 7th through November 5th.

In her visit to a city, she will be taking her first steps in Boston in Dewey Square and then move later in the day to Harvard Yard, where she will be welcomed by the Harvard Community and the City of Cambridge.

These events are looking to help with the Amal fund, which was established with Choose Love, saying the donations will "provide education, food, shelter, emergency medical care, legal assistance and much more for children like Little Amal.” according to the organization.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Little Amal has traveled across 13 countries meeting more than a million people, and watched by tens of millions more online.

You can find more information on the organization's website.