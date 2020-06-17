Well Known Local Nurse Shot and Killed in Braintree

A woman who served as the head nurse for a local school district was shot and killed Wednesday outside her home in Braintree, Massachusetts.

A former neighbor, Robert Bonang, of Marshfield, is in custody and is believed to be the principal suspect, authorities said.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Bonang had lived in the neighborhood for many years but hadn't lived there for about six years. He said police had responded to "a number of general neighborhood complaints" involving him in the past, one of which he said might have been for a domestic incident.

Police responded to 64 Howie Road at noon and found Laurie Melchionda in the entryway to her home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Morrissey said. She was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Morrissey said investigators believe this was a "targeted event" and not a random act.

"This is not something the neighbors should have to worry about," he said.

Melchionda was well known in Braintree, where she was a member of the town's Board of Health. She also served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools.

According to a 2018 Wicked Local story, she worked in the Braintree school system for over 20 years before being hired in Weston. She was also a former staff nurse at Boston Children's Hospital.

"She's extremely well thought of in town," Morrissey said.