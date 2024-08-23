I-93

Crash closes I-93 south in Londonderry, NH

Police urged drivers to "anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible"

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

An apparently serious car crash closed Interstate 93 south in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday, state police said.

A medical helicopter was being brought in to assist the scene near Exit 4, according to police. They didn't share more information on any potential injuries or what happened in the crash.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police urged drivers to "anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More I-93 news

Concord Jul 21

Wrong-way driver arrested in Concord, NH

New Hampshire Jul 15

NH man accused in I-93 hit-and-run arrested after Manchester standoff

Boston Jun 17

4 treated for smoke inhalation after school bus fire closes part of I-93 in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

I-93New HampshireLondonderry
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us