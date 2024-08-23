Crash closes I-93 south in Londonderry, NH

An apparently serious car crash closed Interstate 93 south in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday, state police said.

A medical helicopter was being brought in to assist the scene near Exit 4, according to police. They didn't share more information on any potential injuries or what happened in the crash.

Police urged drivers to "anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible."

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-93 Southbound is closed in the area of Exit 4 in Londonderry due to a crash and a medical helicopter landing. Troopers are on scene investigating. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/83vfHh1Kz1 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 23, 2024