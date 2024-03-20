Longtime IRS agent caught lying on her taxes, feds say

A veteran IRS agent who's taught professional standards and more at a Massachusetts university was arrested Wednesday for allegedly filing false tax returns for three years, federal prosecutors said.

Ndeye Amy Thioub was arrested on Wednesday. The 67-year-old Swampscott resident was due in Boston's federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators found that Thioub filed false personal tax returns from 2017 to 2019, claiming an "import and export" business loss that enabled her to underreport her total income by about $90,000 over the three years, prosecutors said.

Each charge of filing false tax returns carries up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if Thioub had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Thioub has worked for the IRS for more than 17 years, most recently assigned to investigating large business' complex tax returns, prosecutors said. She has taught at Salem State University, where she taught classes on professional standards and responsibilities, ethics, auditors' legal liability, verifying records and more.