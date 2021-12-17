Lord Hobo May Be Looking to Expand to Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A local brewer with three locations in the Greater Boston area may be expanding to Somerville.
According to a source, a notice of a license transfer application has been posted out front at the former Cuisine en Locale/ONCE space on Highland Avenue, with both a page within the city's website and a legal notice within the Somerville Times indicating that the brewer is indeed looking to acquire the liquor license held by Cuisine en Locale to operate in that space. The legal notice also mentions that Lord Hobo is seeking a Common Victualler License and an Entertainment by Devices License Indoors as well, though specifics on exactly what would go into the space are unknown at this point in time. (Lord Hobo has a brewery/restaurant in Woburn along with brewpubs in Boston's Seaport District and Cambridge.)
Cuisine en Locale and ONCE--which was a combination catering company/events venue space--announced that it would be closing down last fall; ONCE does remain in operation, hosting live shows at Boynton Yards near Union Square.
The address that Lord Hobo is looking to move into is 156 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website is at https://lordhobo.com/
