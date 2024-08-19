Lynn

Worker hurt in gas explosion at Lynn demolition site, fire officials say

There was no threat to the public at large — there was no indication of gas in the air — and the building, which is unoccupied, is structurally sound, officials said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A worker was hurt in a gas explosion during demolition work in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The worker was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital but is expected to survive, Lynn firefighters said.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident took place at an industrial property on Lynnway south of Commercial Street, officials said. The worker, for a private contracting company, was cutting a pipe when the explosion took place.

There was no threat to the public at large — there was no indication of gas in the air — and the building, which is unoccupied, is structurally sound, officials said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Lynn news

Lynn Aug 1

Pregnant woman slain at Lynn apartment, boyfriend's brother arrested, DA says

Lynn Jul 30

Missing 17-year-old from Lynn has been found dead, family members say

This article tagged under:

LynnMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us