POWER OUTAGE MAP: Over 100,000 still without electricity in Mass.

Hundreds of thousands of New Englanders are still without power Tuesday, the day after after a storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported 131,191 customers were still witout power on Tuesday morning, down from a peak of nearly 300,000 during the height of Monday's storm.

In Maine, Central Maine Power reported that 326,603 homes had no power as of 7:30 a.m., about half of their customers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Connecticut had more than 27,000 customers still without power as of Tuesday morning.

Rhode Island still had more than 8,000 customers without power as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire's four main electric providers were reporting more than 5,000 customers without power, while there were fewer than 30 without power in Vermont.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

According to MEMA, 92% of residents in the South Shore town of Scituate were still without power on Tuesday. Other Massachusetts communities with more than 50% of customers without power included Rochester, Norwell, Duxbury, Halifax, Hanover, Hanson, Millis, Millville, Pembroke, Rehoboth and Easton.

The Scituate Emergency Management Agency said in a press release Monday afternoon that full power restoration could take up to 72 hours from the conclusion of the storm. Residents are being urged to stay off the roads if possible to allow National Grid to begin clean-up and power restoration efforts.

The senior center, town library and town hall are open during the day for warming and to charge devices. Click here for a list of hours.