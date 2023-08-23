Major delays on MBTA Fitchburg Line due to police activity

There have been major delays and service interruptions along the Fitchburg Line of the MBTA's Commuter Rail due to an unfolding police situation on Wednesday morning.

The MTBA Commuter Rail was reporting on social media significant delays for trains along the Fitchburg Line, with service being suspended between Waltham and Wachusett at around 8 a.m.

The issues were tied to police activity on the right of way in Lincoln, the MBTA said, without providing further details in their online updates.

Additional information was not immediately available regarding the police activity.

Information on train times along the Fitchburg Line may be found on the MBTA's website.