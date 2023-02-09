Malden Mayor Ready to Say Goodbye to Winter

The mayor of Malden has declared that winter is over - at least in terms of where you park.

Malden Mayor Gary Christenson has lifted winter parking restrictions due to a lack of snow.

“A lot of snow in February with a 90% chance I’m wrong,” read a meme posted by the mayor on Twitter Wednesday as part of a tongue-in-cheek announcement.

As a result, effective immediately, we will be lifting all winter parking restrictions! The good news is that our efforts thus far have been on education versus enforcement and as a result no one has been ticketed leading up to today’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/5onN1LrlfO — Mayor Christenson (@MayorOfMalden) February 8, 2023

His caption said, “The good news is that our efforts thus far have been on education versus enforcement and as a result no one has been ticketed leading up to today’s announcement.”

“Very good,” said Medford resident Emilse Franco. “They have to go around and around looking for a parking space. That’s a problem.”

According to the Malden’s Parking Department webpage, normally winter parking restrictions for the City of Malden run from November 1 to April 1. This year, instead of winter parking restrictions starting on November 1st, the city will start the restrictions at the first winter event that takes place that requires the Department of Public Works to deploy winter weather operations such as plowing or sanding.

Odd-numbered years indicate parking is allowed on the odd-numbered side of the street, even-numbered years on the even-numbered side of the street.

“I’m happy there is no snow because I have to clean it but usually, I get money. I didn’t get any money this year,” said Malden resident Melvin Delgado.

“I think I’ve only had to bring the snow blower out once this entire year so I like it,” said John Hinkle.

So, is that it for winter?

“What will happen is that we’ll get all ready to go, all of our summer stuff out and bang! Winter will come again,” said Hinkle.

“Winter is not over even though it seems like it. It feels like spring out there. Temperatures are running near record highs we can easily get another cold snap, cold enough—it just takes one system to give us a whopper of a storm,” said NBC10s Meteorologist Pamela Gardner. She points to the winters of 2015 and 2018.

“We had a blitz of three nor’easters in three weeks and one of those storms in particular gave us 15 inches of snow in Boston so I wouldn’t say we are done yet."

The Malden Parking Department said a snow emergency could come into effect if a big storm comes through so they recommend signing up for city alerts in order to receive a notice if parking restrictions are reinstated.