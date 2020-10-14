Man Accused of Breaking Into Gov. Baker's Home Left Envelope With Letter, Photos: Court Docs

The man accused of brazenly breaking into Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's home last week walked through an unlocked door and left behind an envelope of documents before being questioned by authorities, court documents show.

According to the court documents, Lane Foreman allegedly drove into the driveway of the governor's Swampscott home around 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 7 before walking through an unlocked side door.

Foreman is accused of entering the home and leaving a manila envelope on the floor of an interior entryway leading to the kitchen, the documents said.

The envelope, addressed to Baker, allegedly contained a letter to the governor as well as several documents and photos.

First lady Lauren Baker and the couple's daughter were in the house at the time, according to the court documents.

A police trooper allegedly spotted Foreman -- who the court documents said was known to police -- and approached him. Foremana allegedly responded by saying, “DON’T F----WITH ME CHARLIE TOLD ME TO DROP THIS OFF,” the documents said.

Forman was arraigned on the charge Wednesday after allegedly breaking into the home Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Forman's bail was set at $5,000 and he was, along with being ordered to keep away from the Baker family, given a GPS tracker in order to ensure he kept away from the governor's house and the street it's on.

A representative for Baker's office didn't have any comment, referring questions to state police.

"This is really super scary, especially what we've heard in the media about other governors and things that are happening," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Federal agents foiled a plot last week to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Members of the groups involved also allegedly discussed targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

It wasn't immediately clear if Forman had an attorney who could speak to the charge. He is next due in court Nov. 4.

Baker's home has been the site of multiple protests throughout the coronavirus pandemic as Massachusetts residents have demonstrated against the social distancing measures he put in place to keep people safe from the deadly pathogen. But it's not immediately clear if Forman's alleged break-in had anything to do with those protests or the pandemic response.

"Over the past few months in particular, there's been lots of people protesting," the neighbor said. "It can be nerve-racking sometimes, the helicopters ahead, and you're hearing loud voices and screaming."