New Bedford

Man accused of shooting New Bedford police detective last year arrested

Gomes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts) and carrying a firearm without a license

By Staff Reports

A man accused of shooting a New Bedford, Massachusetts, police detective last year was arrested Wednesday.

Denzel Gomes, 18, was responsible for a drive-by shooting that happened on the North End back on July 17, 2023, Massachusetts State Police said.

In that shooting, the detective was shot in the face and another person in the foot, police said. The detective survived.

Officers were able to arrest two of three suspects in that car shortly after. However, Gomes — who fired the gun — escaped and left the U.S., police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators learned on Wednesday that the 18-year-old boarded an international flight to Boston Logan International Airport. He was arrested shortly after the plane landed, according to police.

Gomes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, attempted assault and battery with a firearm (two counts) and carrying a firearm without a license.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court Thursday.

More Ned Bedford news

New Bedford Jan 29

Investigators solve deadly New Bedford killing after over 30 years

Massachusetts Jan 2

3 arrested after striking Mass. troopers during car stop

Fairhaven Dec 29, 2023

Ex-acting New Bedford fire chief killed after shooting at police in Fairhaven, hurting officer

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusettsshootingNew Bedford police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us