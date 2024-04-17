Mattapan

Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into Mattapan home due in court

Smith said it was a childhood friend who committed the crime, but she has no idea why he did it. He confronted her outside the home before taking off

By Erin Logan

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 27 West Main St. Tuesday, Boston police said.

The homeowner, Tanea Smith, was on Facebook Live outside her home when she heard an explosion.

The man had thrown a Molotov cocktail through Smith's front window. He then came to her back door and did the same thing, busting out the window and then tossing an explosive inside, causing a small fire and leaving a lot of damage.

Smith said it was a childhood friend who committed the crime, but she has no idea why he did it.

He confronted her outside the home before taking off.

The man was arrested, police said. His name was not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

MattapanMassachusettsBoston
