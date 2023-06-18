Local

Man arrested after multiple people injured in crash on I-95 in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police

A man was arrested after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene at around 9:14 p.m. near mile marker 6.6.

New Hampshire State Police says multiple people were injured after four vehicles crashed and debris spread across all travel lanes of Interstate 95 South.

All travel lanes of I-95 South were closed to offer medical assistance to the people injured and proceed with the investigation of the scene.

The lanes have since been reopened.

Photos courtesy of New Hampshire State Police

Police say in their preliminary investigation that a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by 50-year-old Douglas
McKay, of Cape Neddick, Maine veered to the left and traveled across the median and into oncoming traffic and the crash ended with 4 vehicles disabled on I-95.

The reason why the car veered left remains under investigation.

Three people were injured and transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

McKay was arrested at the hospital on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, reckless conduct and vehicular assault.

McKay was released into the custody of the hospital pending an appearance in Rockingham County Superior Court.

If you have any additional information about this crash, you are urged to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

