Man arrested in Danvers standoff expected to face judge

The man arrested in a two-hour police standoff in Danvers, Massachusetts, is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Joseph Hurley, 62, was arrested after barricading himself in his trailer on Monday. But before he even barricaded himself, police said he shot a woman multiple times and then while barricaded, also shot at officers.

Massachusetts State Police, a SWAT team and Danvers police responded to a mobile home park on Newbury Street after a woman reported she'd been shot multiple times and had escaped to a neighbor's trailer, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Police arrived to find Hurley still inside that home. That's when he fired several rounds at the officers through a window, the district attorney's office said.

After a nearly two-hour long standoff, Hurley was taken into custody.

He was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The woman that was shot was taken to the hospital Monday and at last check, she was in critical but stable condition, state police said.

Hurley is scheduled to appear at Salem District Court Tuesday morning.