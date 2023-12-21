Danvers

Man charged with raping woman in her Danvers home while brandishing a meat cleaver

Rene Montes, 55, of Lawrence, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A 55-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly raping a Danvers woman in her home while holding her against her will with a meat cleaver, according to police.

State police said Rene Montes, of Lawrence, was arrested Thursday morning in Methuen and transported to a state police facility for booking.

The investigation into the incident began around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when the victim came to the state police barracks in Danvers to report that she had been assaulted and raped in her residence while being held against her will by the suspect, who was brandishing a meat cleaver.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police detectives processing the crime scene recovered various types of evidence, including a meat cleaver.

Montes was eventually identified as the suspect, and state police troopers obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A state police spokesman said he is not sure if Montes will be arraigned on Thursday.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 34 mins ago

Three men indicted in connection to shooting at Worcester State University campus

lawrence 6 hours ago

‘They're serious indictments': Lawrence elected official among 2 charged with voter fraud

Boston 4 hours ago

Nativity scene on Boston Common vandalized, spray-painted with ‘Jesus was Palestinian' message

This article tagged under:

DanversMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us