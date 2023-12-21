Man charged with raping woman in her Danvers home while brandishing a meat cleaver

A 55-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly raping a Danvers woman in her home while holding her against her will with a meat cleaver, according to police.

State police said Rene Montes, of Lawrence, was arrested Thursday morning in Methuen and transported to a state police facility for booking.

The investigation into the incident began around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when the victim came to the state police barracks in Danvers to report that she had been assaulted and raped in her residence while being held against her will by the suspect, who was brandishing a meat cleaver.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police detectives processing the crime scene recovered various types of evidence, including a meat cleaver.

Montes was eventually identified as the suspect, and state police troopers obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A state police spokesman said he is not sure if Montes will be arraigned on Thursday.