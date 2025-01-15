Man with CT ties is among Israeli hostages to be released Sunday

A man with Bloomfield ties is among multiple Israeli hostages expected to be released as a part of a ceasefire deal, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

An official said American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen is alive and expected to be released in the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, which includes the release of women, children, elderly and wounded hostages.

Dekel-Chen turned 36 while in captivity and his father, Jonathan, told NBC News that his family has not heard about his condition in roughly a year.

Dekel-Chen said his son, Sagui, was taken hostage during the Hamas terror attack on Israel back on Oct. 7, 2023. A group that has been meeting every week for a year, hoping the hostages will be released, held a walk in West Hartford on Sunday.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal on Wednesday, ending a 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

The war has wreaked destruction and inflamed tensions across the region.

Dekel-Chen's father spoke with NBC Connecticut on the one-year anniversary of the terror attack on Israel.

NBC News has also learned that Keith Siegel is alive and will be released. He is in his 60s and his wife, Aviva, was among those released in the 2023 temporary ceasefire agreement.

The three-phase deal announced by President Joe Biden will begin Sunday with a ceasefire and the release of many of the hostages held by Hamas.