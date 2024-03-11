Man charged in deadly North Andover shooting

A man has been arrested after allegedly killing another man this weekend in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Monday night that 21-year-old Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz of Haverhill was found dead on Riverview Street early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Derick Moncion, also of Haverhill, was arrested Monday after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with murder.

Moncion is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The case remains under investigation, prosecutors said.