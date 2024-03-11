north andover

Man charged in deadly North Andover shooting

Authorities say 22-year-old Derick Moncion of Haverhill, Massachusetts, has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz this weekend in North Andover

Getty Images

A man has been arrested after allegedly killing another man this weekend in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Monday night that 21-year-old Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz of Haverhill was found dead on Riverview Street early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said 22-year-old Derick Moncion, also of Haverhill, was arrested Monday after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with murder.

Moncion is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The case remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

north andoverMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us