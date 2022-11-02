Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Crash in Methuen

A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, and police have now charged a driver in the crash.

Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, has been charged in the crash on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m.

The victim, who was found injured under a parked vehicle, has been identified as a 65-year-old man from Lawrence. He is still in the hospital as of Wednesday, police said.

According to police, surveillance footage shows the driver of the black Ford Escape involved stopped their vehicle to check for damage and then drove away. Police say they found the vehicle on Margin Street in Lawrence and that the driver was later identified as Acosta.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Acosta turned himself in on Wednesday. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.