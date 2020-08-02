Local

Man Charged With DWI After Concord, NH Crash

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man faces DWI and driving with an open container following a crash off I-93 in Concord, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. 

New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash on I-93 South in Concord, New Hampshire at 2:30 a.m.

Troopers located a vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic with severe damage.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dylan Lally, 21, of Londonderry, New Hampshire. 

 Following an investigation, officers say Lally was entering on I-93 South from the 393 West ramp when he failed to navigate the ramp, exited the roadway and traveled across both lanes of I-93. Lally then struck the center median guardrail where his vehicle blocked both lanes of traffic. 

Lally was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After an investigation, troopers say Lally was operating under the influence of alcohol. He faces charges of DWI and open container. 

The roadway was temporarily shut down as the vehicle was removed.  

