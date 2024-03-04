Man charged with kidnapping, assault after trapping girls in church bathroom

A Massachusetts man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he followed two girls inside a church bathroom over the weekend and refused to let them leave.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police in Hudson said they were called to a church on Marlboro Street for an incident involving an adult male and two young girls.

Their investigation revealed that an adult male, identified as 61-year-old Michael Gadomski, of Stow, had followed the girls into the bathroom and then prevented them from leaving. Police determined that Gadomski had engaged in similar unwanted activity involving the same girls in the past.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with kidnapping of a child, assault and disorderly conduct. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Marlborough District Court.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The two girls were not injured.

"I applaud these individuals for reporting this incident and for their bravery during this process,” Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio said in a statement. “I would also like to commend our officers for their professionalism in helping to keep our community safe.”