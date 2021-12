An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times early Christmas morning in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester Police responded to an apparent party on Webster Street around 4:40a.m. on Saturday where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information has been released.