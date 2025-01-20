New Bedford

1 dead, others hurt after house fire in New Bedford

Firefighters said the cold and icy conditions complicated the response

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters on the scene of a deadly fire on Cotter Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Jan. 20, 2025.
WJAR-TV

A man is dead after a house fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Monday, WJAR-TV reports.

Fire officials confirmed to the station that they were responding to the fire on Cotter Street, near Coggeshall Street, Monday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed one man died and other tenants were injured. Three adults and a teenager were taken to the hospital, WJAR-TV reports.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the building. Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the two-family home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the cold and icy conditions complicated the response.

None of the victims have been publicly identified at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

