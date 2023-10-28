Man fatally stabbed during altercation inside Melrose home

A man died Friday after he was stabbed during an altercation inside a home in Melrose, Massachusetts, authorities say.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Kevin Faller announced Saturday they are investigating what occurred Friday evening at a Ledge Street residence.

According to officials, a Ledge Street resident called 911 to report a disturbance around 7:05 p.m. and responding officers found a man unresponsive, with apparent stab wounds.

The gravely injured man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He's since been identified as 47-year-old James Percent, of Melrose.

A preliminary investigation shows a domestic altercation occurred inside the home between Percent and a woman there, officials said. At some point during the argument, a 21-year-old man who also lives in the home became involved. Officials haven't said how any of the three are related.

Both Percent and the 21-year-old were stabbed during the fight, and the younger of the two was hospitalized for his injuries.

Officials have released little other information, including the names of the others involved, the condition of the second man who was stabbed, who made the 911 call or if any criminal charges will be filed.

There is no ongoing threat to public safety, officials said.

An investigation is active and ongoing by local and state police, and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.