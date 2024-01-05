Man fights off coyote that attacked small dog in Everett

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are warning pet owners to watch out after a coyote attacked a small dog.

The wild animal pounced on James Marquadeo's dog Thursday morning in Westover Street.

Marquadeo says his instincts kicked in when his pet was under attack.

"There was a broom sitting right there, cause I was sweeping the deck, and I grabbed that thing and I whacked him -- he didn't even move," Marquadeo said. "But I whacked him two more times, harder than -- should have knocked him out, but he just ran away. Cause I was screaming at the same time, cause I was terrified, too."

Police are asking pet owners to be on alert and watch their pets while spending any time outdoors.