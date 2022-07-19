Local

Man Found Dead in Everett Home

The death is being investigated as a homicide, officials said

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
Police in Everett, Massachusetts are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Street around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and few details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information should contact Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or Everett Police at 617-387-1217.

