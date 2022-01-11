Local

Massachusetts State Police

Man Hospitalized in Overnight Lowell Shooting

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, but the preliminary investigation indicated it was an isolated incident, according to police

police tape
NBC 7

A man was shot and rushed to the hospital in Lowell, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. on Spring Avenue, Lowell police said. The officers who arrived at the scene gave the man aid and he was taken first to a local hospital, then a Boston hospital.

Police didn't share the man's current condition.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, but the preliminary investigation indicated it was an isolated incident, according to police, who are working with state police to determine what happened.

