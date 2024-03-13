Man killed in apparent car-to-car shooting on Mass. highway, police say

A man was killed and another person wounded in an apparent car-to-car shooting on Interstate 391 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, state police said.

No arrests have been announced in the incident, which, if confirmed, would be the second deadly shooting on a Massachusetts highway in just over a month.

Survivors of the shooting told investigators that another vehicle pulled up to their SUV and fired into it on I-391 south near mile marker 2.6, police said. They pulled over and tried to flag other vehicles down to help, but when none did, they drove to the hospital themselves.

Two people were shot, police said. A 35-year-old man died after undergoing surgery.

Investigators took evidence from the road and were continuing to investigate as of Wednesday morning.

Last month, a man was fatally shot on I-95 in Foxborough. No arrests have been announced in that shooting, though Massachusetts State Police have released video of a vehicle suspected to be involved.

Police have not indicated there is believed to be a connection between the two cases.