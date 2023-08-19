Man killed in Rockland pedestrian crash

A man died Friday night when he was struck by a car near a convenience store in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Rockland police say officers responded around 9:18 p.m. to the area of 430 Union Street for a reported motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.​

First responders immediately began performing life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was taken to South Shore Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

He has been identified as 63-year-old Richard Erwin of Rockland.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Kia Optima was traveling north on Union Street when it struck Erwin as he traveled across the roadway.

The Kia driver, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Ryan, of Rockland, remained on scene and spoke to investigators, police said. He was not injured in the crash.

An investigation by state and local police is ongoing. No charges have been filed.