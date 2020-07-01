Local

shooting

Man Killed in Roxbury Shooting

One man did not survive his injuries after a double shooting in Roxbury and the other man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. 

By Mary Markos

One man died and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Robury Tuesday night, according to police.

Calls came in about the shooting around 7:30 p.m. near 14 Circut Street in Roxbury. Both men were taken to area hospitals by EMS. One man did not survive his injuries and the other man is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. 

Police are still investigating the incident. There have not been any arrests at this point.

