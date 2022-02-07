Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Haverhill Teen's Shooting Death

Bryce Finn, 18, was shot and killed at his front door just days after graduating high school in June 2017

By Thea DiGiammerino

court gavel
NBC Connecticut

A Delaware man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a teenager in Haverhill, Massachusetts in 2017.

Eighteen-year-old Bryce Finn was shot in the chest when he answered a knock at his door on June 6, 2017. He had graduated from Haverhill High School days earlier.

More than a year after Finn's death, three Delaware men were arrested.

On Monday one of those men, 22-year-old Kenneth Pitts, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed assault with intent to rob, and carrying a firearm without a license in the case, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. He was originally indicted on murder charges.

According to prosecutors, Pitts and two other men came from Deleware to rob the victim. Prosecutors say Pitts shot Finn in the chest after Finn showed his own weapon.

The three other men accused in the case, Thomas Warner, Nicholas Mondato and Joseph Benner, are scheduled to appear at a hearing on February 18, 2022, in Salem Superior Court.

More Massachusetts News

Coyotes 52 mins ago

Coexisting With Coyotes: Keeping Safe During Mating Season

BOSTON 9 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Superintendent to Resign

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Funeral Held for Boston Police Officer Whose Body Was Found in Canton

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillBOSTONDelawareInvestigationarrest
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us