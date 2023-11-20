New Hampshire

Man shot, killed by police during confrontation in New Hampshire, AG says

A man in Franklin, New Hampshire, was shot and killed by police during a confrontation early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the incident involved the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team.

Authorities said police responded to the home for a report of a barricaded suspect after an "armed disturbance in the area."

That incident, said the attorney general's office, prompted a shelter in place order for residents in the area of Central and West Bow streets overnight. The order has since been lifted.

"Life saving measures were attempted, but the resident was shot and has died," said the attorney general's office.

The name of the man or officers involved in the incident was not immediately released.

The shooting involving the officers remains under investigation.

