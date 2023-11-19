Candlelit vigil to be held in Concord for former police chief killed in NH Hospital shooting

The security guard and former chief of police who was killed Friday when a gunman opened fire at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital where he was working, will be honored with a candlelight vigil on Monday.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the community vigil on Sunday, saying it will be held to not only mourn the loss of Chief Bradley Haas, but also to support New Hampshire Hospital's staff and patients, to recognize the courage and compassion of first responders and mental health providers, and for the community to come together to find solidarity, strength and hope for the path forward.

"We invite you to join us in solidarity and remembrance," Sununu wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tomorrow, a community candlelight vigil will be held to mourn the loss of Chief Haas, support the NH Hospital community, and recognize the courage and compassion of first responders, mental health providers, and community. We invite you to join us in solidarity and remembrance. pic.twitter.com/l03b7mgXlq — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) November 19, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vigil will be held on Monday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the soccer field at the corner of S. Fruit and Clinton streets in Concord. Parking is available at Memorial Field on S. Fruit Street, with handicapped parking available at the Philbrook Building at 121 S. Fruit Street.

The event is open to the public, and anyone who will be attending is urged to dress warmly.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office identified Haas as the victim of the shooting late Friday night, saying the 63-year-old Franklin resident was shot and killed in the line of duty while working security at the hospital's front lobby entrance around 3:30 p.m.

The gunman's name was not released until Saturday morning, at which point officials said it was 33-year-old John Madore who had walked into the hospital lobby and opened fire, shooting Haas with a 9mm handgun.

Sununu said on Saturday that Haas gave his life protecting the patients and staff at New Hampshire Hospital, writing, "He will be remembered for his heroism and decades of public service.

Haas was a father and law enforcement veteran who previously served as chief of the Franklin Police Department, the attorney general's office said. He served in his hometown department for 28 years, beginning as a patrol officer after serving three years as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.

The Franklin Police Department said it will fly their flags at half-staff and wear mourning bands in their badges.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner, as well as New Hampshire's congressional delegation, have all shared messages of support for Haas.

"Officer Haas was a dedicated member of the Safety team who died a hero protecting the patients and staff of New Hampshire Hospital," Robert Quinn said. "Our hearts ache at this loss."

An investigation into the shooting, including what the motive was, remains active and ongoing.