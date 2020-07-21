Man Shot, Officers Fire at Suspects in Roxbury

Police opened fire at suspects as they ran from the scene of a shooting in Boston that put a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight.

An officer was patrolling in Roxbury when he heard several gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the 31-year-old man with several gunshot wounds on Waumbeck Street.

The officer chased after several suspects who took off in a car when the officer arrived. The suspects later fled on foot, which is when the officer fired their weapon. No one was injured during that confrontation, according to police.

Three people are now in custody and firearms were recovered at the scene, according to police, but remains unclear what charges they may face.

The district attorney will look into the officer's decision to shoot along with an investigative team within the Boston Police Department.

Police Commissioner William Gross spoke about the recent uptick in violence in Boston when giving an update early Tuesday. Police are still investigating two Sunday shootings, one of which resulted in the death of two teens.

"I've spoken to mayor and the district attorney," Gross said, "We continue to say this - we definitely have to pull together and stop this. End this violence."

Anyone with information about the shooing is asked to call police.