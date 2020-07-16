Shootings are up by more than 20% in Boston this year and more than 15% over the five-year average through the same period last year, according to police data.

A crime report released this week by the Boston Police Department shows that 137 people were shot city-wide through July 12 this year, representing 32 more people than the 105 who were shot in Boston to that point in 2019. The five-year average through July 12 is 112.

Of the shootings so far this year, 24 were fatal, representing a 25% increase over the same period in 2019, the BPD data shows.

There have been seven deadly shootings this month alone in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan, along with a fatal stabbing.

All three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, Boston police say.

Last week, Police Commissioner William Gross addressed the shootings at a news conference, noting that one of the shooting victims was a 15-year-old boy.

The community feels, "We’ve had enough," Gross said.

Mayor Marty Walsh also addressed the spate of violence early this month, saying, "Violence will never be accepted as normal in Boston” and “we cannot rest until we eliminate it from our city."