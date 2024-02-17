North End

Masked would-be robber caught scaling fire escape in North End, Boston police say

Officers told the man to climb down the fire escape, which he started to do, before heading back up to flee, according to police

By Asher Klein

generic boston police department bpd cruiser pic
NBC10 Boston

A man in a ski mask was arrested in Boston's North End on Saturday after being spotted climbing a fire escape Saturday morning, police said.

Officers spotted the man, dressed all in black, after receiving a report of a person climbing the fire escape near the intersection of Cooper and Lynn streets, Boston police said.

They told the man to climb down the fire escape, which he started to do, before heading back up to flee, according to police. The officers saw the man jump down on a different street and took him into custody after a foot chase.

The man was identified as Calvin Feeney, a 24-year-old from Douglas. He faces charges in Boston Municipal Court of attempted breaking and entering, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

More Boston news

Weather 6 hours ago

Chilly Saturday in Boston with light snow in the afternoon

fire 21 hours ago

‘A wall of black smoke': Residents recounts terrifying escape from fire in Roxbury

This article tagged under:

North EndBostonBoston Police Departmentrobbery
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us