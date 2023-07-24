Local

Nuclear power

Mass. denies Pilgrim nuclear plant wastewater discharge plan

Cape Cod Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary under the state's Ocean Sanctuaries Act, which prohibits dumping industrial wastes into protected state waters, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said Monday

By Sam Drysdale

Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

State regulators have denied a permit sought by the company in charge of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to discharge 1.1 million gallons of industrial wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

After years of local opposition to the company's discharge plan, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued the draft determination Monday, stating that Cape Cod Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary under the state's Ocean Sanctuaries Act, which prohibits dumping industrial wastes into protected state waters.

The draft determination requires a 30-day public comment period before MassDEP can finalize the permit modification decision, the agency said, noting a comment period is open through 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. 

The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth is considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay.
