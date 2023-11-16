Massachusetts

Mass. lawmakers don't reach deal on shelter funding

By Munashe Kwangwari

Massachusetts state lawmakers did not reached an agreement on their new spending bill. The deadline was midnight Wednesday night.

The bill would provide a significant boost in funding towards the state's emergency shelter system — impacting migrants entering the Bay State.

Democrats and Republicans went back-and-forth for about 14 hours but in the end, they could not all reach the same page on the nearly $3 billion supplemental budget, putting in limbo the status of migrant situation that with every passing day worsens.

In that budget was a spending bill that would've allocated $250 million to the state's emergency shelter crisis. A crisis that should be noted has already received $325 million thanks to the state's annual budget.

According to the Healey administration, the money is needed now more than ever with the state already at capacity and new arrivals being put on a waitlist, as they wait for shelter space to free up.

Both Senate and House lawmakers have agreed to appropriate the $250 million. But they're at odds over how it should be spent.

The Senate wants to give the governor leeway on how to spend the money from the supplemental budget. The House has stipulations. Wednesday was the final day for formal sessions until Jan. 3.

If lawmakers can't achieve a deal by then, the entire process would need to restart from square one.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonMaura Healeylocal
