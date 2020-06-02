WATCH LIVE: Mass. Officials of Color March to State House, Call for Police Accountability

Masked elected officials of color from across the Massachusetts stood in silence on the steps of the State House - six feet apart, heads down and hands clasped - for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in a solemn representation of the final moments of George Floyd's life.

"The nine minutes of anguish and pain and suffering, calling out for his mother," Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus Chair Carlos Gonzalez said. "George Floyd is your brother, he's your sister, he’s your cousin, he’s your neighbor, he’s your mom, he’s your dad, he’s your colleague. Nine minutes."

The group marched from the African Meeting House to the State House Tuesday for a press conference, calling for police accountability amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, who died in custody in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck.

"We are here having to physically distance and wear masks because we are experiencing an unprecedented pandemic, which has dis-proportionally hit black and Latin X communities," U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said. "What you see happening throughout this nation is unrest and it will persist for as long as there is unrest."

The recent protests and riots related to racial equity in Boston and across the nation is routed in trauma, according to Harvard Medical School's Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker.

Massachusetts State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, the sole member of the Black and Latino Caucus in the Senate, urged lawmakers to move on legislation.

"In that lonely role, I know a lot about the importance of allies," Chang-Diaz said. "Today, I want to both call on our allies to look at this list of policy actions that we’re putting forth and identify what risks are you willing to take to advance these bills."

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera spoke of the need for cities and towns to ensure that there are measures in place to train police, particularly in de-escalation, and to keep track of any incidents that don't reflect good policing.

"We can do things to make change," Rivera said. "We reap what we sew. The violence and protests that we're seeing is what we sew for all the murders at police hands."

Rivera went on to say that he does not support violence or vandalism and that most of the damage was caused by people outside of the communities they occurred in.

Protesters have been filling the streets of Boston and other U.S. cities after the death of George Floyd.

“We have been saying this since Colin Kaepernick took a knee," Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday. "We have been saying this for decades, and you didn’t listen to us. You didn’t care until you saw a video.”

Rollins' criticism comes as people across the state and the nation are protesting in a call for police accountability and racial equality.

In response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others, and the growing protests across the country, the group laid out a multi-point plan with demands for police accountability and policies to advance racial justice at multiple levels of government.