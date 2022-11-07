Mass. Officials to Discuss Early Voting Numbers, Turnout Expectations

With just one day to go until Election Day, Massachusetts leaders are expected to give an update on early voting and detail their expectations for turnout on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is scheduled to speak with news media at 10 a.m. Monday to provide the update.

Polls in Massachusetts open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you need help with figuring out where to go to vote, use this state website to enter your information in.

Voters across New England, not just Massachusetts, will head to the polls Tuesday for important decisions. Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island all have gubernatorial races coming to a head. In New Hampshire, polls have been getting tight in two races — the New Hampshire Senate race between incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc, and New Hampshire's 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and GOP newcomer Karoline Leavitt.

Click here for a live updates on Tuesday's elections, and a look at our coverage of the races so far.