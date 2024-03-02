Mass. referee dies after collapsing during final seconds of high school basketball game

A game official collapsed while refereeing a girls high school basketball contest Friday night in Watertown, Massachusetts, and later died.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and Watertown Public Schools confirmed the tragedy unfolded in the final seconds of the tournament game between Watertown and Old Rochester Regional.

According to a statement from the district, staff cleared the gym, moving students and spectators to the Watertown Middle School auditorium, while a Watertown athletic trainer, Watertown police officers, and community members rendered immediate aid to the official, who has since been identified as 56-year-old Don McGillicuddy, of Lowell.

The Boston Globe, citing fellow official John Rafferty, reports that McGillicuddy suffered a second heart attack while being rushed to Mount Auburn Hospital and was then pronounced dead.

Both the MIAA and Watertown Public Schools said they were deeply saddened by McGillicuddy's death.

“The MIAA expresses condolences to the family of the game official, and will continue to provide support to its officials, member schools, student-athletes, coaches, and fans affected by this tragedy,” the MIAA said in a statement released to NBC10 Boston on Saturday night.

"All of us at Watertown Public Schools are keeping this official and his loved ones in our thoughts," the district said in a statement.

McGillicuddy became an official 24 years ago and quickly earned assignments in the state semifinals and finals during that time, according to the Globe.

Family members tell NBC10 Boston that McGillicuddy would have turned 57 next month. He is survived by a fiancé, two children and one granddaughter.

McGillicuddy’s daughter, Erica, lives in New Hampshire and his son, Wayne, is the head football coach and the assistant athletic director at The Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Globe reports.

McGillicuddy's son tells NBC10 Boston that his father loved sports.

"I’ll never forget - my father played in men’s basketball league my entire life. Everything he did, I went with him. Every game he played in, I was there shooting around or just being a kid," he shared. "My dad started reffing because he had to hang up the playing shoes but wanted to be continued to be connected to the game...Him becoming a ref really made our relationship come closer. Every single night, we either were going to one of my practices or one of his games."

In a statement, Watertown Public Schools acknowledged that Friday's incident was unsettling for those in attendance, noting that school administrators spoke with students and families in the minutes after the game.

Counselors will also be available for students on Monday, the district said.

"We are thankful to everyone who provided medical assistance to the official and supported fans in the moments after this incident," Watertown Public Schools said in its statement. "We encourage families to talk with their students about what they saw and how they are feeling, even if they are not showing obvious signs of being upset."

A boys basketball tournament game between Watertown and Shawsheen Tech was scheduled to be played following the girls game, however a decision was made to postpone that matchup until Saturday afternoon.