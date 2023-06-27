Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Mass. tourism office posts pride billboards in Florida, Texas, Northeast

The "Massachusetts For Us All" campaign was launched Monday on billboards and on social media

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT)

In a bid to entice tourists, while painting Massachusetts as an inclusive destination for all — including those in the LGBTQ community — the state's tourism office has launched a new campaign that features digital billboards across the Northeast, as well as conservative-leaning states such as Texas and Florida.

The new campaign — which was announced on Monday by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism — is billed "Massachusetts For Us All," and features photos of LGBTQ couples photographed around the Bay State.

The advertisements for visiting Massachusetts will be featured along highways in New England, New York, Florida and Texas. There will also be social media ads promoting the campaign, according the tourism office.

“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all. The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights,” Governor Maura Healey said in the news release. “To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business – we want you to join us here in Massachusetts.” 

On Tuesday, Gov. Healey is visiting Ireland and is delivering an address to the Irish Senate, marking 30 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in that country.

A spokesperson for the governor's office told NBC10 Boston that the ad buy is for $750,000, "but could be expanded over time."

Lawmakers in both Florida and Texas have recently passed legislation that many have criticized, saying they are rolling back the rights of LGBTQ people.

