Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Haverhill

Kayaker who went missing on Merrimack River in Haverhill found dead

The recovery of the man's body followed a joint search effort on Sunday afternoon

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A kayaker who went missing on the Haverhill, Massachusetts, stretch of the Merrimack River was found dead Sunday evening, according to state troopers.

A search for the missing kayaker — so far only identified as man — was ongoing on Sunday afternoon by several police and fire agencies, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.

The Haverhill Fire Department found his body at around 6:30 p.m., troopers said.

A death investigation has gotten underway, which is being handled by state police detectives with the Essex District Attorney's Office, Haverhill police and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More Haverhill news

Haverhill Apr 14

Fire Breaks Out in Haverhill Early Friday

swatting Feb 14

More Mass. Schools Go Into Lockdown for Hoax ‘Swatting' Reports

This article tagged under:

Haverhill
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us