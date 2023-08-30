Mass. town issues warning after small dog is snatched by a coyote

A Massachusetts town is issuing a warning after a small dog was snatched by a coyote on Wednesday morning.

Milford Animal Control posted an alert on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon saying that a dog was taken from Pine Island Road and is presumed dead. The owner was outside with the dog at the time.

"We are asking residents in the area who have smaller pets to be more vigilant when letting their pets out," they said. "Dawn and dusk are optimal hunting times for Coyotes."

The owners of the dog, which is named Guido, are asking anyone in the area to search their yards and surrounding property for the dog's remains so they can get some closure. Anyone who finds the dog is asked to call animal control at 508-478-3871.

Coyotes have been a concern in numerous Massachusetts communities of late, including Fall River, where a rabid coyote that mauled a woman and attacked several other people had to be put down on Monday. A dog was also killed by a coyote in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood earlier this month.