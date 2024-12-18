Massachusetts

Massachusetts puppy who lost both eyes in dog attack finds a new home

The dog has been recovering after undergoing surgery last month

By Marc Fortier

Ribbet, a Labrador Retriever puppy who lost both of his eyes in a dog attack in Massachusetts last month, has been cleared for adoption and has found a new home.

Following his latest X-rays, the veterinary team at Second Chance Animal Services in East Brookfield, has confirmed Ribbet’s skull fracture has healed properly, the swelling has resolved, and he is ready to be adopted.

After suffering life-threatening injuries that required emergency surgery to remove both eyes, Ribbet has made a stunning recovery. He has been staying with a foster family, which has now decided to adopt him.

“This moment is a testament to the resilience of animals and the incredible power of community support,” said Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance. “Ribbet has shown us all that, with the right care and love, even the most challenging odds can be overcome.”

Ribbet, at just 2-months-old, was originally adopted from Second Chance in November. But the family then rehomed Ribbet on their own -- in violation of their adoption agreement -- placing him in a home with a much larger dog.

The larger dog attacked Ribbet, delivering a bite so severe that it crushes his tiny skull and damaged his eyes beyond repair. He was brought back to Second Chance, where he underwent emergency surgery to save his life. Though he no longer has his eyes, he is expected to fully recover from his fractured skull.

